Wheelchair user cut free after Sunderland road accident

A wheelchair user had to be cut free by firefighters after a crash in Sunderland this morning.

A crew from Farringdon fire station was called to Sevenoaks Drive in Hasting Hill at 8.45am, after a collision involving a Fiat Doblo, an Audi A1 and a Ford Transit van.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the back doors of the Doblo to release a passenger in a secured wheelchair, who was then taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital to be checked over.

The drivers of the three vehicles were examinexd at the scene but did notr require treatment.