What to expect when you visit Sunderland's Christmas ice rink on opening night

You've been practising your pirouettes all year - and tomorrow, Sunderland can get back on the ice!

The city's open air ice rink will launch for the season on Thursday, with a full programme of entertainment to mark its arrival for another year.

The Ice Crystals will perform at tomorrow night's launch event.

Planning on heading down there? Here's the running order for tomorrow night's event, which starts at 5.45pm.

The running order

5:45pm Barns Infant School Choir singing on Keel Square stage

5:45pm Ice rink Peacocks escort BID VIP's from The Keel Lounge over to the viewing point at the ice rink

Will you be getting your skates on this winter?

6:00pm Opening and greetings

6:05pm Tap shoes and Tutu's dance group on stage

6:10pm The Ice Crystals open the ice performance

6:15pm Star Wars routine

6:20pm Elsa and Anna from Frozen

6:25pm Lisa Brewen - solo

6:30pm Gary Beacom - solo

6:35pm Final skate around

6:40pm Photos and interviews

6:45pm City of Sunderland College live performances

9.00pm Ice rink closes

The rink is open until January 7. Prices are £6.50 for under 12s, £7.50 for over 12s and adults and £24.50 for a family ticket for an hour-long session. The ice rink is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.