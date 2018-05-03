What to do if you forgot to send your postal vote + details on Sunderland polling stations

Wearsiders are going to the polls in Sunderland as voters choose one candidate in each of the city's 25 wards to represent them on the council.

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and close at 10pm.

All voters should have received a polling card with details of their polling station. If not, they can contact Electoral Services on 0191 561 1144.

If you applied for a postal vote, it needs to be received by the Returning Officer by no later than 10pm on Thursday 3 May. If you have left it too late to post back, you can drop it off at a polling station in your ward or the Civic Centre.

When voting at a polling station, it's helpful to take your poll card with you. But if you don't have it, don't let that stop you - you can still vote.

Polling station staff will issue you a ballot paper for the Sunderland local elections. Staff will not give out ballot papers after 10pm, so it's best arrive in good time.

You can see a full list of all polling stations in Sunderland here

