What's the best takeaway in Sunderland? Vote for yours in our Takeaway of the Year 2019 competition

We are on the hunt for the best takeaway of 2019.

Turkish or Indian, Spanish or Italian, English or Chinese there’s nothing us Brits love more than eating our favourite food at home, so come on all you bon viveurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You might choose a certain one because of the sublime flavours, the variety on offer, the wonderful sauces or because they deliver.

Now you’ve sampled the sensations, textures and delights of your favourites and told us which ones should be included on our list so you can then whittle them down to the supreme top 10. The list of eligible restaurants will be printed this week and next together with a voting slip.

To vote from the list, pick up a copy of the Sunderland Echo, complete the details on the coupon on the competition page, and post it to us, stating the full name and voting number of the takeaway you wish to nominate.

Please note, we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or ones delivered after the closing date:

SEC001, Golden Chef, 1 Borough Road, Sunderland.

SEC002, Rainbow chop Suey House, 60 Mainsforth Terrace, Sunderland.

SEC003, Ling Sun, 4 Vine Place, Sunderland.

SEC004, Koochini, 6 Vine Place, Sunderland.

SEC005, King’s Flavour, 4 - 5 Park Lane, Sunderland.

SEC006, Pagoda Chinese Takeaway, 81 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland.

SEC007, Garden chop suey House, 33 Ryhope Street, Sunderland.

SEC008, Silver Star, 1 St Ignatius Close, Sunderland.

SEC009, Nazrul’s Sonargow, 51 Villette Road, Sunderland.

SEC010, Buddha Belly, 2 Stockton Terrace, Sunderland.

SEC011, Rowshuni, 271 Ryhope Road, Sunderland.

SEC012, Devitos Silksworth, 57 Castlereagh Street, Sunderland.

SEC013, Indian Style, 4 Silksworth Lane, Sunderland.

SEC014, Hong Kong Wok, 12 Silksworth Lane, Sunderland.

SEC015, Shans Balti House, 1 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland.

SEC016, Cantonese Delight, 14 William Doxford Centre, Sunderland.

SEC017, Vachan, 144 Allendale Road, Sunderland.

SEC018, Happy Valley, 53 - 54 Etrick Grove, Sunderland.

SEC019, China Wok, 179 Durham Road, Sunderland.

SEC020, Aryans, Thorndale Building, Sunderland.

SEC021, Happy Family Chop Suey House, 30 Thorndale Road, Sunderland.

SEC022, Lucky Star, 11 Railway Terrace, Sunderland.

SEC023, Spice 1, 64 St Lukes Terrace, Sunderland.

SEC024, Chinese 2 Go, 62 St Lukes Terrace, Sunderland.

SEC025, New Hong Kong, 24 Hylton Road, Sunderland.

SEC026, Chi Takeaway, 90 Hylton Road, Sunderland.

SEC027, Oriental experience, 85 Chester Road, Sunderland.

SEC028, Welcome Inn, 131 Chester Road, Sunderland.

SEC029, Caesar, 179 Chester Road, Sunderland.

SEC030, Ruchi, 179 Hylton Road, Sunderland.

SEC031, Bengal Spice, 21 Melbourne Place, Sunderland.

SEC032, Grindon Village Tandoori, 96 The Broadway, Sunderland.

SEC033, Broadway Wok, 93 The Broadway, Sunderland.

SEC034, Good Taste Chinese Takeaway, 16 Pennywell Shopping Centre, Sunderland.

SEC035, Windmill House, 130 Newcastle Road, Sunderland.

SEC036, Great Wall, 233 Southwick Road, Sunderland.

SEC037, Balti Express, 1 Castellian Road, Sunderland.

SEC038, G.M.T.S, 1 Dundas Street, Sunderland.

SEC039, Da Vinci Pizza, 131 Church Street North, Sunderland.

SEC040, Amigo Chinese Takeaway, 56 Roker Avenue, Sunderland.

SEC041, Devitos , 8 Queens Parade, Sunderland.

SEC042, East Garden, 31 Sea Road, Sunderland.

SEC043, Fulwell Tandoori Chef, 119 Fulwell Road, Sunderland.

SEC044, Saffron Indian, 180 Fulwell Road, Sunderland.

SEC045, Devino’s Pizza, The Torrens, Sunderland