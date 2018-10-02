West Midlands Police continue probe into trouble at Coventry v Sunderland

West Midlands Police say they are continuing their investigations into the crowd trouble that took place outside the Ricoh Arena after Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

There were outbreaks of disorder as fans left the ground on Saturday, although police say they quickly intercepted trouble.

It was also revealed a police officer was taken to hospital after receiving minor injuries.

One neutral supporter told the Echo that the situation could have been avoided.

He said: "I am a lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan and I went to the game with my friend, who is a Sunderland fan - it's the worst I've seen policing-wise since the '70s and '80s."

"The police were leading us into trouble where both sets of supporters clashed. My friend and I are 65 and 63, we didn't want to enter the trouble.

"There was a barrier that if the police officer briefly opened would lead us to the underpass and allow us to avoid the trouble. Going into the trouble would see us walk 100 yards away, only to come back on ourselves.

"However, the police officer was so patronising.

"Thankfully, common sense prevailed and the steward let us through, but they should kept the Sunderland supporters in the ground after full-time."

Anyone with information about post-match disorder is asked to call 101 or to contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to midnight, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, giving log number 776 of 29/9.

* West Midlands Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested as he was leaving the arena and later charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Stuart Roddam, of Eggerton Street, Sunderland was bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on October 16.