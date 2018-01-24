Weather warnings as Storm Georgina batters UK, though North East set to be spared

High winds are causing travel disruption as Storm Georgina batters the UK, with gusts of up to 90mph possible.

The North East awoke to a grim combination of wind and pouring rain this morning, and while the weather has brightened somewhat, other parts of the UK are taking a battering - and people have been warned of transport delays.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for high winds in the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Strathclyde, Tayside, the Highlands and Northern Ireland which are valid until 2pm on Wednesday.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely in northern and western parts of the Highlands and could even reach 90mph around the western isles.

A gust of 60mph was recorded on South Uist overnight, and 54mph at Port Ellen on Islay.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf warned travel could be disrupted.

Met Office spokesman Alex Burkill said: "Storm Georgina has arrived meaning it's very windy across much of the UK especially in Scotland.

"We could see gusts of 60, 70mph and up to 80mph and could even get up to around 90mph around the western isles."

Yellow warnings of heavy rain have been issued for other parts of northern England.

Forecasters warn of rain accompanied by strong winds and said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, while flooding is also expected on roads.

The North East, however, looks for continued bright or sunny spells today, but with scattered showers in the afternoon. It will become very windy with gales across the hills, but winds tending are forecast to ease towards evening.

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 8 °C.

Tonight will be breezy at times with further showers, mainly across the Cheviots and Pennines. Most eastern parts of the region should stay dry with some clear spells and a touch of frost, with a minimum temperature of 1 °C.

Thursday is also forecast to be breezy with some sunny spells at first, but scattered showers in the west and north will become more frequent by afternoon as cloud increases from the west, with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is for sunny intervals and isolated coastal showers on Friday after local frost; rain spreading east on Saturday morning after early frost, but brighter later; and Sunday mild and windy with occasional rain or drizzle.