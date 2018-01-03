Wearsiders feature in latest edition of Who's Who alongside Pope and Donald Trump

Two Sunderland people have made it into the new edition of Who's Who.

Wearside-born Professor Iain Chapple, 54, who is head of the School of Dentistry at the University of Birmingham is listed in the book.

Allison Hunter QC, who was educated at Bede School, and was last year made a Queen's Counsel, also appears in the publication, which lists 750 new entries.

Who's Who is a reference book containing autobiographical entries of more than 33,000 notable people from across the world, including the Pope, US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is by invitation only.

In the 2018 edition of Who’s Who Prof Chapple and Ms Hunter are joined, by among others, French President Emmanuel Macron, police chief Cressida Dick and award-winning wine writer and television personality, Oz Clarke, who are also making their first appearance in Who’s Who.

Everyone in Who’s Who is invited to compile his or her own entry, so entries can be as long or as short as personalities wish.

Wine expert Oz Clarke needs 41 lines to list his awards and achievements.

The entries of the Sunderland pair are comparatively brief and modest.

Ms Hunter sums up her life in just seven lines, while Professor Chapple, born at Sunderland in 1963 and who worked at Sunderland General Hospital in 1987-1988, tells his life story in 23 lines, which is seven lines longer than the 16 line entry of Pope Francis, three lines longer than the twenty line entry of the Dalai Lama and one line longer than the 22-line entry of US President Donald Trump.

Prof Chapple, Ms Hunter and all the others will now remain in Who’s Who until they die, when they will be automatically transferred to Who’s Who’s sister publication, Who Was Who.

The 2018 edition of Who’s Who is published by A & C Black at £310.