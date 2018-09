Warning after unattended cooking leads to fire in Sunderland

Have your say

Fire crews have warned residents after a grill pan fire in Sunderland started when cooking was left unattended.

Crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon fire stations were called to the fire in a kitchen in Sea View Road West, Sunderland.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews were called at 5.28pm and left the scene at 5.51pm.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called to a two story semi-detached property to a kitchen fire.

"The grill pan was 60% severely damaged by fire and heat and the kitchen was 10% lightly damaged by smoke damage."

The remainder of the property was not damaged.

The spokesman added: "This was cooking left unattended. Thankfully no one was hurt."