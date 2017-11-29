Voting has now closed in poll to name Sunderland's New Wear Crossing

Sunderland's New Wear Crossing needs a name - and voting to decide what it will be has now closed.

Northern Spire, The Prism and Lumen Point were announced last week as the three shortlisted names, and we asked you, our readers, to decide which one should get the nod.

More than 10,000 people took part in the online poll alone, with email votes and postal entries yet to be added.

Voting closed at noon today, and we're now collating the results.

The winner will be revealed at 10.15am on Monday, December 4, and we'll be covering the announcement from the site on Facebook Live.

Thanks to everyone who took part - don't forget to join us in to see if you've helped to make a little piece of Sunderland history.