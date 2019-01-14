VIDEO: Three-car crash on A19 causes major delays

Have your say

Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash involving three cars on the A19 northbound.

Traffic is queuing on the A19 following a collision near the slip road to join the A1018.

A19 crash. Video by Georgia Cobb

Car passenger Georgia Cobb, who filmed the video, said she saw four cars and a lorry at the scene of the incident.

She said: "Delays were around 20-30 minutes. It could be like that for the next hour or so."

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision this morning (January 14).

"The collision occurred just before 8.15am and involved a white Ford transit, a blue Citroen C1 and a grey Volkswagen Passat.

"Emergency services are on scene however there are believed to be no injuries."

Paramedics and fire crews were also called to the incident.

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 8.07am to reports of a collision between the Murton flyover and the Seaton turnoff onto the A1018.

"Nobody was trapped and crews made the vehicles safe."