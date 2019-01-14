VIDEO: A19 reopened following three-car crash

Have your say

The A19 has been reopened following a crash involving three cars on the northbound carriageway.

Traffic was queuing on the A19 following a collision near the slip road to join the A1018 as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A19 crash. Video by Georgia Cobb

Car passenger Georgia Cobb, who filmed the video, said she saw four cars and a lorry at the scene of the incident.

She said: "Delays were around 20-30 minutes. It could be like that for the next hour or so."

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision this morning (January 14).

"The collision occurred just before 8.15am and involved a white Ford transit, a blue Citroen C1 and a grey Volkswagen Passat.

"Emergency services are on scene however there are believed to be no injuries."

Paramedics and fire crews were also called to the incident.

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 8.07am to reports of a collision between the Murton flyover and the Seaton turnoff onto the A1018.

"Nobody was trapped and crews made the vehicles safe."