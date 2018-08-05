Veterinary practice expansion looks set for approval

A veterinary practice is set to expand its base under new plans submitted to Sunderland City Council (SCC).

The authority’s area development control sub-committee will discuss plans for the Vets4Pets business in Blue House Lane, Washington.

Proposals include a ‘change of use’ for an adjoining bungalow which covers a roof replacement, demolishing external garages and joining the two buildings with a linking extension.

Applicant Mindaugas Sileris aims to use the bungalow as a main entrance for clients with the existing practice only being accessible for staff and deliveries, a report states.

It adds the expansion plans aim to help the business deal with demand alongside an 11-space car park catering for visitors and staff parking off-site.

During consultation, four comments were received from neighbours in Baltimore Court – to the rear of the site – raising concerns about loss of garage space.

This includes the loss of the 3.5-metre-high boundary and the potential of gardens being damaged during demolition and construction.

In response to these concerns, planning officers have recommended that a 2.4-metre-high boundary fence is created at the rear of the building alongside changes to car parking layout and a new drainage scheme.

The plans are recommended for approval with a final decision expected at Sunderland Civic Centre next week subject to conditions.

This includes the veterinary practice opening between 8am -7.30pm on weekdays (with no consultations after 6.30pm), 8am-5pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

A further condition also says only 11 staff working at the premises at any one time in the interests of nearby residents and highway safety.

A report concludes: “It’s considered that the concerns raised with regards residential amenity and highway safety have been satisfactorily addressed and consequently, there are considered to be no material grounds to warrant a refusal of planning permission.”

The meeting stgarts at 5.45pm on Tuesday and for more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service