Vera author Ann Cleeves to kick off series of free talks in Sunderland

Ann Cleeves, the best-selling author of the Vera books, is to give a free public lecture in Sunderland.

She is one of the internationally-lauded names who will be speaking at the University of Sunderland later this month.

Lord David Puttnam will look at the political landscape of Europe in a public lecture at the University of Sunderland.

The popular series of free public lectures returns for a short run on Thursday, May 31, with the appearance of Ann Cleeves.

The best-selling author if the Vera and Shetland books will give a talk called From Page To Screen, in which she will give the inside story of her characters' journey from the novels to the television screen.

TV is currently filming the ninth season of Vera in the region with Brenda Blethyn – filming in and around Sunderland this week.

Meanwhile Ann has completed Wild Fire - the final instalment of the Jimmy Perez crime series.

Jimmy, as played by Douglas Henshall, is the central character in the BBC drama Shetland.

She will discuss her work on the page and screen, and take questions from the audience at the Murray Library Lecture Theatre, Chester Road.

The series will continue on June 7 with another internationally lauded writer, when Billy Elliot creator Lee Hall takes to the stage to talk about his work in theatre, film and radio.

Gary Fildes will take his audience on a trip across the known universe on June 14, when the founder of the Kielder Observatory presents Our Place In The Universe.

Oscar-winning film producer, educator and politician Lord David Puttnam will look at the political landscape of Europe on July 3, when he presents Shaping The Value Of A Post-Brexit World, and asks if it possible to heal the rift between Brexit Britain’s Leavers and Remainers.

All lectures are free and open to all, with free parking available on campus from 6pm.

To book go to: www.sunderland.ac.uk/events, contact events@sunderland.ac.uk, or go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘Public Lectures’.