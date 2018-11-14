Vandals who have 'tampered with' graves in Sunderland cemetery slammed by police

Police are investigating damage caused to graves in a Sunderland cemetery.

Northumbria Police has said damage has been caused plots at Bishop Weamouth Cemetery, off Hylton Road and Chester Road.

A spokesman for the team which covers the west and south areas of the city said: "We are aware that a small number of graves have been tampered with at Bishop Wearmouth Cemetery.

"This is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"If you see anyone who may be responsible then please contact 999 if it is an emergency or 101 and to speak to your local Neighbourhood Policing Team."