Two remanded in custody after suspected stabbing in Sunderland

Two men have appeared in court after a suspected stabbing in Sunderland.

Kyle Dixon, 23, of Warwick Street, Sunderland, and Mark Roberts, 31, of Guildford Street, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates Court today, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with an offensive weapon.

The pair were charged on Sunday, after an incident in the early hours of Saturday.

Dixon and Roberts, who were both wearing grey tracksuits, spoke to confirm their names and addresses.

Chair of magistrates Peter De-Vere sent the case to Newcastle Crown Court.

They are expected to appear on Tuesday, September 25, at 10am.

The pair have been remanded in custody.

At 1.01am on Saturday, August 25, police received a report that a man had been assaulted on Hylton Road, Sunderland.

Officers attended the scene and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries that were consistent with a stabbing.

Three women were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 61 250818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.