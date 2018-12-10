Two men to appear before magistrates today after woman pulled out of car at traffic lights in Washington

Two men are due to appear in court today charged with robbery after a woman was pulled out of her car in Washington.

Danny McGuire, 29, of Shelley Avenue, Washington, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, theft, assault, dangerous driving, failure to stop following an accident, failure to report an accident, failure to provide specimen for analysis and driving otherwise than in accordance with licence

Bryan Devonport, 32, of Longhirst, Gateshead has been charged with robbery, theft, common assault and assaulting a PC during execution of duty

They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today.

Northumbria Police said that, shortly after 11.20pm on Friday, a woman in a blue Vauxhall was approached at a set of traffic lights by two pedestrians before she was then pulled out of her car and the men drove off.



The woman suffered leg injuries after trying to stop the men from driving away. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car was found three hours later, and two men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

On the same night, a few minutes earlier, police also received a report of an attempted robbery at the Mill House roundabout, Washington.

A woman in a vehicle was approached by two men who tried to get inside the car. The woman, who was shaken but uninjured, managed to drive off.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.



Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1212 071218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.