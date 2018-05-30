Two men arrested after reports of rapes in Sunderland city centre park

Men aged 19 and 18 have been arrested after a report of two rapes in a Sunderland park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Northumbria Police has said at around 9.40pm, the force received a report of a disturbance at Mowbray Park.

Specialist officers are supporting two women after they said they had been attacked within Mowbray Park.

Officers attended the scene and spoke to two women in their 20s who had been socialising with a group of men before entering the park with them.

The women, who are being supported by specially-trained officers, reported they had been raped in separate locations inside the park.

The men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

They have since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Police say they are now keen to hear from anybody who was in the park between 9pm and 10pm or saw anything suspicious in the area during these times.

Superintendent Steve Heatley said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are in the early stages but so far two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

“While we appreciate there are concerns in the community, I want to reassure the public that we will carry out a full and thorough investigation.

"We would request anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

“Extra officers will be in the area to both carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

"If you have any concerns I would ask you to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1136 280518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.