Two charged with GBH after suspected stabbing in Sunderland

Two men have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a suspected stabbing in Sunderland.

At around 1.01am yesterday, police received a report a man had been assaulted in Hylton Road.

Officers attended the scene and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing. He remains in hospital.

Two men, aged 23 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident. They have both now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle tomorrow.

Three women were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 61 250818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.