Two charged after disorder during Sunderland demonstration

Two men have been charged with assaulting a police officer after a march and counter demonstration in Sunderland.

Police made three arrests after trouble flared on Saturday afternoon.

The march makes its way through Sunderland city centre

The Wearside-based Justice for the Women and Children Group, which campaigns against sexual violence and assault, organised a march through the city centre, which was joined by members of the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) - a group associated with the far-right.

March organiser Tasha Allan defended the group's involvement in the protest: "The football lads are not racist, they have proved that," she said.

"Just because somebody has said somebody is racist does not mean they are."

The two groups marched down Fawcett Street before turning up up High Street West to make their way to the former Crowtree Leisure Centre site for a rally addressed by speakers including UKIP leader Gerard Batten.

Marchers at Keel Square

Previous Justice for Women and Children Group protests have passed off without incident but trouble erupted on Saturday when the march reached Keel Square, where a counter demo organised by Sunderland Unites and Stand Up To Racism North East was taking place.

Some protesters defied the efforts of march stewards and tried to break through the police lines which separated the two groups.

Police made three arrests at the time and two men have since been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Fifty-eight-year-old Thomas Allen, of Hartside Road, Sunderland, will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates on Monday, October 15.

Police separate the two groups

Lee Graham Parkinson, 36, of no fixed abode, was due before the court this morning.

A third man, aged 24, was served with a fixed penalty notice for disorderly behaviour.