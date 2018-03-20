Two arrests after two men and a dog injured in Sunderland stabbing

Two men have been taken to hospital and two arrested after a man and his dog were stabbed at a Sunderland home this morning.

The area around a house in Gleneagles Square, off Gleneagles Road, Grindon, has been taped off by police officers.

The road has been sealed off to traffic and people on foot.

Marked police vans were in the street and yellow markers could be seen on the ground as scenes-of-crime officers scoured the street for evidence.

A black Citroen C4 car is within the cordon.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "It was about quarter to six this morning. I heard someone shouting a lad's name, but it was not the name of the lad in the house.

"They were banging on the windows or something. I looked out and saw two lads running away, then the young lad shouting that he needed an ambulance."

Marked police vehicles can be seen parked up in Gleneagles Square in Grindon.

The woman said she believes a young man lives in the house on his own, but his girlfriend occasionally comes to stay.

She added: "There were six police cars and two ambulances eventually. The two lads ran off across the top of the square.

"There was a lad got stabbed. I saw him walking to the ambulance with a bandage around his head. Someone said they stabbed his dog as well."

Kathleen Errington, who lives in Gleneagles Road, close to the scene, said it was about 5.30am-5.40am, we just heard a bang.

"We thought it was a shotgun, but apparently it was the back door being kicked in."

Scenes of crime officers were still examining the house this afternoon as parents came to collect their children from Grindon Infant and Nursery School, which is over the road.

A lane leading to the back of the property remains taped off.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At about 6am this morning police were alerted to two male intruders at an address on Gleneagles Square, Sunderland.

"The intruders assaulted one male who was in the address at the time, with what is believed to be a bladed weapon.

"During the assault the occupants dog bit one of the intruders, at which point they fled the address.

"Emergency services attended and the occupant was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

"During the incident the victim’s Staffordshire Bulldog suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.

"Another male was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"A 40-year-old male and an 18-year-old male have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"Police are currently carrying out enquiries and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting log 86 200318 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."