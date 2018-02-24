Two arrests after boy airlifted to hospital following collision with car in Sunderland

Two people have been arrested after a young boy was airlifted to hospital after being in collision with a car in Sunderland today.

Emergency services were called late this afternoon to Pickhurst Road, Pennywell.

The youngster was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, though his injuries have been confirmed to be less extensive than initally feared.

Police closed off the road, while the traffic collisions unit carried out an investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We have got two people in custody who have been arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"The child has a broken arm."

Police at the scene of the accident in Pickhurst Road, Pennywell, Sunderland.

