Tumble dryer warning after blaze at Sunderland care home

Princess House in Cliff Park. Image by copyright Google Maps.

Tumble dryer owners have been urged to clear the machine filters after one caught fire in the outhouse of a care home.

Firefighters from Marley Park, Sunderland Central and South Shields fire stations were called to Princess House in Cliff Park, Seaburn, at 5.50am today after a member of staff spotted smoke coming from the building.

Two crew members went in wearing breathing apparatus and used a hose reel to put out the blaze, which left the equipment badly damaged, as did the smoke caused by the heat.

A fan was used to clear the room of fumes, with a thermal imaging camera used to ensure the fire was out.

It is though the fire was caused by an electrical fault or by a build up of fibres in the machine's filter.

Following the incident, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said people should ensure the filter is cleared on a regular basis to prevent heat building up inside the dryer.

As the fire happened in an outhouse, the main home was not evacuated.