Tumble dryer warning after blaze at Sunderland care home

Tumble dryer owners have been urged to clear the machine filters after one caught fire in the outhouse of a care home.

Firefighters from Marley Park, Sunderland Central and South Shields fire stations were called to Princess House in Cliff Park, Seaburn, at 5.50am today after a member of staff spotted smoke coming from the building.

Two crew members went in wearing breathing apparatus and used a hose reel to put out the blaze, which left the equipment badly damaged, as did the smoke caused by the heat.

A fan was used to clear the room of fumes, with a thermal imaging camera used to ensure the fire was out.

It is though the fire was caused by an electrical fault or by a build up of fibres in the machine's filter.

Following the incident, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said people should ensure the filter is cleared on a regular basis to prevent heat building up inside the dryer.

As the fire happened in an outhouse, the main home was not evacuated.