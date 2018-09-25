Trio face jail after brutal attack in Sunderland

Three violent offenders are facing jail after a man was hospitalised in a brutal attack in Sunderland city centre.

Shortly before 1.40pm on Saturday, April 14, police received a report of an assault on Vine Place, close to Hays Travel.

A man was walking down the road when a group of people assaulted him in broad daylight.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack, and subsequently received treatment in hospital.

Three males were set to face trial at Newcastle Crown Court last week but changed their pleas to guilty at the eleventh hour.

Danny Matuszek, 20, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, admitted one count of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

While Leon Parkin, 19, of Lanton Street, Houghton, admitted affray.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded guilty to one count of affray.

The three individuals will be sentenced in November on a date to be confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Gaye Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an unacceptable and random attack on an innocent member of the public who was going about his every-day life.

“Assaults such as these are rare in the city centre, but we take any reports we do receive extremely seriously.

“These three individuals left their mark on this victim, who was hospitalised as a result of their callous actions. They must now deal with the consequences of their crimes.

“I would like to thank the victim for their cooperation throughout this case, as well as the tireless hard work and dedication of my team to ensure the perpetrators had their day in court and will now be brought to justice.”

A fourth male, Ryan Hutchinson, 34, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, was cleared of all charges.