Tributes paid to owner of Sunderland matchday institution Roker Pie Shop

Tributes have been paid to the late Victor Outram - owner of Sunderland matchday institution Roker Pie Shop for 30 years.

One half of a husband and wife team who served up more than a million pies to hungry football supporters, Mr Outram and late wife Jean became well-known to the Roker Park crowd.

The grandfather-of-six, who was 95, and late wife Jean, took over the bakery in 1963, famous for its mince pies, before finally hanging up their oven gloves in 1992.

After 30 years in business, opening six days a week and selling at least 100 pies a day – and as many as 500 on matchdays – it is likely that the pair sold more than a million pies.

Echo readers took to social media to post their tributes to Mr Outram after we published a story about his death just over a week ago.

Scott Wainwright wrote on Facebook: “One of my first memories of football was grandad taking me to a match at Roker Park, I remember this pie shop.”

Kevin Dipper posted: “I will always have fond memories of that shop. The pie before the match was usually better than the game!”

Alan Tally said: “Remember them curry buns used to warm you up on a cold winter day in the Roker end, 15p bargain and if you could eat two you were full for a week.”

Scott McKinnell wrote: “The Roker pie man - always a treat - especially on a cold match day.”

Phil Defty posted: “It was part of the matchday routine before going to the Fulwell end. RIP.”

Steve Wills said: “A pie then a Sunderland win, doesn’t happen nowadays.

Mark Angus wrote: “Sitting here in Los Angeles suddenly having a craving for that food!”

Lee Watson posted: “Loved Roker pie shop. On the way to Roker Park you could smell the pies streets away.”