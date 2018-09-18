Tributes paid to 'lovely lad' Gary Conlon after body is found at Sunderland lake

Neighbours of a Sunderland man whose body was found after a search around a lake have paid tribute to him.

Gary Conlon, 52, of Paignton Square, Plains Farm, Sunderland, was found by Northumbria Police after concerns were raised on Sunday at Silksworth Lakes.

Residents living near to his home led tributes to Mr Conlon, who had lived on the estate for decades.

They said he had gone to school at Plains Farm Primary and Bede School was a former professional boxer and dad-of-two.

Police confirmed his identity today, with a post mortem carried out on behalf of the city's coroner's office.

An investigation has now been opened by the coroner pending the outcome of further tests.

A 52-year-old woman, who lives close to his home, said: "Gary was a a good person, a lovely lad, and he was never any bother to anybody.

"When he was younger he was a fit lad and a boxer.

"It's so sad what's happened and everybody around here will be upset by what has happened."

A bouquet of flowers has been left by the side of the stretch of lake near North Moor Lane at its closest point to Mr Conlon's home.

There is a separate lake closer to Silksworth Community Pool Tennis and Wellness Centre.

Among those to leave words of tribute to Mr Conlon on the Echo's Facebook page is Maureen Brown-Canavan, who said: "Thoughts and prayers for you son and your family.

"May you rest in peace."

Maureen Ann Dixon added: "So sad.

"He was a lovely lad.

"RIP Gary."

Hilda Rooks wrote: "RIP Gary.

"My thoughts are with your family and friends."