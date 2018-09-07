Tributes continue to flood in for Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett as murder inquiry continues

Tributes are continuing to pour in for murdered Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett as the police probe her violent death.

The 62-year-old, from Grindon, died on Wednesday night after an incident in Sea Road, Fulwell, at 10.41pm.

Floral tributes have been left outside the One Stop store in Sea Road, Fulwell, for murdered Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett.

Police said that Joan, who worked at the One Stop shop, suffered wounds "consistent with a stabbing, and died in hospital from her injuries.

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with her murder remains in custody.

Roker Park and Cornthwaite Park remain cordoned off to the public as part of the police investigation, and senior officers have thanked the public for their help.

Today, flowers and a cuddly toy have been laid outside the One Stop shop, which remains closed.

Floral tributes to Joan Hoggett outside the shop where she was murdered.

The Echo's Facebook page has been inundated with messages of sympathy for Joan's family.

Lesleyann Christie said: "RIP Joan. Lost a lovely lady. Loved having a chat when in the shop. You will be a big loss xxx."

Leanne Stephenson added: "RIP Joan. You're in a better place away from this wicked world. Thoughts and love go out to your family, who I imagine will struggle to ever accept losing their loved one like this xxx."

David Wilkinson: "So sad. The wrong place at the wrong time. RIP."

Police remain on guard outside the One Stop shop in Sea Road, Fulwell.

Beverley Milley: "So, so sad. RIP beautiful lady. Thinking of her family & friends xxx."

Lynn Stevens: "RIP. Thoughts to your family at this time. You can’t imagine what they must be going through."

Tracey Snaith: "So very sad, God bless her, terrible world we live in. Condolences to Joan’s family and friends xxx."

Mary Hopkins: "So, so sad. Rest in peace lovely lady xxx."

Joanne Coulson: "My husband was her previous boss at the One Stop shop. Joan was a lovely lady. We can’t believe this has happened. She will be a big miss. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time."

Gillian Reed: "Worked with Joan in Hartlepool One Stop when she use to cover shifts, lovely lady. My heart goes out to her family. Evil world we live in xx."

Laura Flett: "Awful. Lovely lady, also worked with her at hHmebase. Heart goes out to her family."

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 935 050918, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.