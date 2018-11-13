Travel chaos as motorists face rush-hour delays on A19

Have your say

Motorists have faced numerous issues on the roads this morning and problems with traffic signals are now causing further delays.

Police have reported problems with the traffic signals on the A19 at both the A690 junction in Sunderland and the A184 junction at Testos roundabout.

Both are currently causing significant delays.

A broken down heavy goods vehicle which blocked one lane of the A19 Northbound near the A1018 junction has now been cleared.

All lanes have now reopened on the A1 north near the Angel of the North after a car hit the central barrier earlier this morning.

One lane was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Traffic from the A1 was diverted towards the A19.