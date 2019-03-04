Traffic: A1(M) reopened following two-vehicle crash

Have your say

The A1(M) has been reopened following a crash involving two vehicles.

Traffic is moving slowly on the A1(M) southbound due to an accident between the junction with the A167 at Chester-Le-Street and the A690 junction at Carrville.

A lane was blocked due to the accident which is believed to involve two vehicles.

The accident has now been moved to the hard shoulder and traffic is flowing again.

Earlier reports suggested the traffic was caused by a broken down vehicle by Highways England has confirmed it is an accident.