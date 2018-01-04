Time to get tough with youths who attack 999 crews, say readers

Readers say it's time to get tough with youths who are attacking Sunderland firefighters while they go about their jobs.

As we reported yesterday, fire crews had bricks thrown at them as they tackled a blaze in the Hylton Red House area on Tuesday night.

Firefighters will now be accompanied by police to 999 calls in the area.

After the incident, Tyne and Wear Fire Brigade said that any 999 calls reporting incidents in that area will now see its officers accompanied by the police.

And the news didn't go down well with readers after we shared the story on our Facebook page.

Kirsty Dickson suggested bringing back National Service for the culprits: "Make it compulsory for every kid who leaves school with no qualifications and has had a brush with the police! We're too soft on the youth, they get away with everything and they know it!"

Jeannie Potts wrote: "Disgusting. I wonder how they would feel if, while they were doing this, their house sets alight. They would have to live with that for the rest of their life."

Some readers say firefighters should be allowed to turn their hoses on their attackers.

Dorothy Stockdale Webb said: "It's absolutely disgusting. They would be quick to complain if they need the emergency services and they weren't around. In Europe they would have turned the hoses on them."

Marion Turnbull agreed, saying: "Should be able to turn hoses on them," while John Wright added: "Turn the hoses on them. That way they get a good wash too."

Victoria Louise Wales asked: "How can these awful people act like this towards those who protect us? Hopefully they will never need their help."

Deborah Rose said: "Some parents are just as bad as their children, so they are not bothered. More needs doing to them, but as per usual they get away with it."

Firefighters were attending a malicious fire when they were attacked by youths.

James Murphy added: "So, thanks to some idiots, people who are in danger on that estate will now have to wait longer for help as the fire brigade wait for police assistance."

Marghani Joan wrote: "[The firefighters] Should have cameras in their helmets, record everything."

Steven Hardy would go a step further, saying: "Charge the parents with assault or bill them for the time they waste ... shocking."

Denis Heskett said: "These people have no respect. If they identified prosecute them, fine their parents or throw them out of their homes."

Glenn Thompson summed up the feelings of many, saying: "Disgusting behaviour. The public need to come forward and report those involved. It's putting others' lives at risk, and not fair on others who will need fire officers in an emergency."