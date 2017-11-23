Three-vehicle smash outside Sunderland retail park

A three-vehicle crash is causing major delays near a Sunderland retail park.

Emergency services are on the scene of the crash on the roundabout with Pallion New Road and European Way outside Pallion Retail Park.

Northumbria Police were called at 10.05am today.

A spokeswoman said it appears one vehicle has collided with two others.

She said all people involved are out of the vehicles, however, there was no information about any possible injuries.

One lane has now re-opened.

A crew from Sunderland Central fire station were on the scene of the crash to help clean up a petrol spillage.