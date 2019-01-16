Three to face charges after swoop on suspected stolen car on Sunderland road

Three people are due to appear in court after eagle-eyed police swooped on a suspected stolen car on a busy Sunderland road.

Shortly after 5am yesterday, Northumbria Police received a report of a two-in-one burglary at an address on Redhill Road, Red House.

Redhills Road in Red House, Sunderland. Image copyright Google Maps.

Offenders ransacked the property before allegedly stealing a vehicle parked outside while the householder, a man, was asleep upstairs.

The victim rang police and alerted officers as soon as he discovered the vehicle had vanished.

An investigation was subsequently launched, and police soon spotted a Fiat car – believed to have been stolen from the address – travelling in the Millfield area.

Police subsequently followed the vehicle, which was brought to a safe stop on Kayll Road, near Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Three occupants inside the vehicle – two men and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Yesterday, police also received a report of a burglary on Highfield Place, in Pallion.

Overnight, a grey Citroen was said to have been stolen from outside the address, while a quantity of money and an Apple watch were reported missing from inside the property.

Officers were then alerted that a bank card, which was inside the stolen purse, had allegedly been used on two separate occasions without the owner’s permission.

A 38-year-old man, who had already been arrested in connection with the initial burglary, has subsequently also been charged in relation to this offence.

He has been charged with fraud by false representation, vehicle interference, aggravated vehicle taking, attempted burglary and two counts of burglary.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, interference with a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with theft without owner’s consent.

The three individuals are due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court this morning.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wallace said: “Burglary is an incredibly emotive crime that can be very distressing for victims.

"In this case, the suspects will now appear before the courts.

“In some other cases, we have found that opportunistic burglars can go street to street searching for unlocked houses or car doors looking for a quick win.

“I would therefore ask members of the public to take an extra moment to ensure their car and front doors are locked, and that any items are not left on display."