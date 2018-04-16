Three men and a teenager in court to face charges after alleged Sunderland city centre assault

A teenager and three men are due to appear in court today after a man was assaulted by a group on a city centre street.

Northumbria Police have charged four men after an assault in Sunderland over the weekend.

Just before 1.40pm on Saturday, officers received a report of an assault on Vine Place, close to Hays Travel.

The forces has said a man was walking down the road when a small group of people assaulted him.

He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Police have now arrested and charged four people

They are:

*Ryan Hutchinson, 33, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

*Danny Matuszek, 30, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

*Leon Parkin, 29, of Lanton Street, Houghton, has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

*A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

All four are due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning.

In the aftermath of the incident Neighbourhood Detective Kelly Scott said: “Incidents like this are rare and our officers are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We urge anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch with us via 101 and quote reference number 601 14/04/18.”