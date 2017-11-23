Thousands vote to name Sunderland's new bridge - here's your chance to get involved

The vote is open and thousands of you have had your say - make sure you don't miss out on your chance to name the new Wear crossing in Sunderland.

A shortlist of three names was revealed by the Echo yesterday - and almost five thousand of you have cast your votes overnight, with Northern Spire currently taking the lead.

A selected panel of judges were given the important task of coming up with the shortlist for a public vote. The chosen names reflect Sunderland's heritage and history - but also aspire to the city's future.

Speaking of the bridge, Councillor Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We believe it will bring investment into Sunderland, will lead to regeneration, will help to create jobs and will instill a new sense of pride in people.

"It belongs to the people of Sunderland, so we hope everyone gets behind it and helps us to decide on its new name.”

The vote will remain open until Wednesday, November 29. Don't forget to get involved online, via email here or by filling in the coupon, featured in your Sunderland Echo newspaper.