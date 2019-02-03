'This is a great loss of future investment in Sunderland' - MP reacts to confirmation that Nissan will NOT build new X-Trail at Sunderland plant

Sunderland MP Sharon Hodgson says she will be seeking answers from Government Ministers 'as a matter of urgency' as Nissan announce it has cancelled production of its X-Trail model at the firm's Wearside plant.

Nissan has today confirmed its new X-Trail SUV model will not be built at its Sunderland plant.



And bosses say the 'uncertainty' around Brexit is not helping.

The car firm said back in 2016 that the X-Trail SUV car would be produced on Wearside after receiving assurances from the Government.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, said: "I now have confirmation from Nissan UK that the new X-Trail SUV model will not be built in Washington in my constituency.

"This is a great loss of future investment in Sunderland and I am sure that many people will share my huge disappointment and concern at this news.

"Tomorrow, I will be seeking answers from Government Ministers as a matter of urgency."

In 2016, Nissan announced the next-generation X-Trail for the European market would be built on Sunderland, where a near 7,000-strong workforce already make the Qashqai, Juke, Q30, Note and the zero-emission electric Leaf.

It has been confirmed today that the X-Trail will instead be produced at its Kyushu plant in Japan.

Sharon Hodgson

The car firm's Wearside plant produces around 2,000 cars a day and has been active since 1986.