They’re the Sunderland volunteer Army who kept their castle fight intact - and now they could pick up an honour

Dedicted volunteers have been rewarded for their part in a 25-year battle to restore a castle to its former glory.

The Castle In The Community group of volunteers have painstakingly helped to bring Hylton Castle back to life.

This is remarkable for the group of volunteers. It is hope for everyone who volunteers that it is worth volunteering Susan Ord

Their efforts look set to be rewarded when the restoration project reaches its next stage and the keys are handed back at around Easter.

But there’s more good news as Castle In The Community has also been nominated for a Best of Wearside Award.

Chairperson Susan Ord said it was “wonderful news. This is remarkable for the group of volunteers. It is hope for everyone who volunteers that it is worth volunteering.”

Work to transform Hylton Castle into a heritage and community venue for all to enjoy began in 2016 with construction work starting in Autumn 2017.

This was the result of a quarter of a century of campaigning by residents to make the iconic structure active once more and at the heart of community life.

The £4.2 million project is a partnership between Castle in the Community and Sunderland City Council, funded by the council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The nomination for Castle in the Community came from a member of the public who said: “This group has worked tirelessly for over 25 years to save Hylton Castle from complete ruin and have doggedly applied for funds to help them bring the castle back to life and make the building fit to be used by all of the local communities who hold it dear to their hearts.

“I have been watching the progress closely. I can’t tell you what it meant to me to see windows and lights in the castle for the first time in my lifetime.”

Susan welcomed the nomination and praised the “spirit of the community” for helping to make it happen.”

She added: “We have won national awards for our efforts as volunteers but there is nothing more meaningful than being recognised by your own community.”

