'They know they're breaking the law' - readers back plans to crush vehicles used for fly-tipping in Sunderland

Ninety per cent of readers have backed proposals by Sunderland City Council to crush vehicles used for dumping rubbish.

A report recommending that the council adopts legal powers to seize vehicles involved in waste transport or deposit offences will go before the authority's cabinet next week. In an online poll, we asked if you thought fly-tippers should have their vehicles crushed. An overwhelming percentage of you said yes.

The powers would be the latest update to the council’s fight against litterbugs in the city.



Vehicles could be seized if they are involved in:

*Transporting controlled waste without a registered waste carrier’s license.

*The unauthorised or harmful deposit, treatment or disposal of controlled waste.

The Echo has launched a campaign to clean up the streets of Sunderland.

*Failure to prevent escape of controlled waste, leading to a defacement of the locality.

*Failure to ensure that any transfer of waste is to an authorised person.

*Upon the transfer of waste, failure to provide Waste Information Forms upon request.

If a vehicle is seized as part of an investigation and is not then claimed within 15 working days, it can be sold or destroyed.

The majority of you agreed that vehicles used for fly-tipping should be crushed.

Here is how you reacted to the plans on social media:

Anna Whitter: "I actually think that's a bit harsh as it would probably affect the whole family whose circumstances may require a car! Community service litter picking and road sweeping would be more appropriate, can't beat a bit of humility!

"If the argument was to sell the vehicle and recoup the costs of cleaning up after them I would see their reasoning but crushing something is just wasteful I think."

Audrey Brand: "The whole of Sunderland is disgusting, with litter, dog fouling, and the roads with pot holes are even worse, so this will not make any difference, council and housing authority have to pull their finger out and start and let people know fines will be handed out to tenants and litter louts and people who dump rubbish where ever!"

Irene Anne Franciosi: "Yes..crush them crush them all, blight of the country. Other people go the tip, or bin their stuff for bin men, So they can, if not, crush crush crush away!"

Alan McGinn: "It's been tried in other areas. It doesn't matter what powers the police have if they don't enforce them."

Pete Bogg: "Yes, points on license and banned from driving too."

Michael Watson: "Banned for two years ... vehicle crushed ... and minimum £1,000 fine."

Lyndsey Berry: "Agree it’s disgusting no respect for where they live."

Read more: Sunderland fly-tippers could have vehicles crushed under new plans



Beryl Harris: "Why not they know they're breaking the law so should forfeit their vehicles."

Bev H King: "Great idea. I don't know why they just can't go to a proper tip like normal people."

Aimee Jenkinson: "It has to be harsh for it to be a proper deterrent. I fully support it."

Joanne Whitaker: "Yes they should do crime should be punished."

Alison Bilton: "Yes it's their own fault if they fly tip.They need punishing."

Michael Parkin: "About bloody time. Been too soft on them!"

Lynne Lyons-Davis: "That's a great idea."