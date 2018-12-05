These are the mobile speed cameras drivers need to watch out for in Sunderland
Here are the mobile speed camera locations for Sunderland, as published by the Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative (NSRI).
The NSRI is a partnership between Northumbria Police and the six local authorities within the force area, and exists to help reduce the number of people killed or injured on the roads. Note: photos are to illustrate the routes where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads.
1. A182 Houghton Road
The A182 Houghton Road at Hetton-le-Hole is a popular place to find mobile speed cameras.