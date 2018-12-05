A mobile speed camera van

These are the mobile speed cameras drivers need to watch out for in Sunderland

Here are the mobile speed camera locations for Sunderland, as published by the Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative (NSRI).

The NSRI is a partnership between Northumbria Police and the six local authorities within the force area, and exists to help reduce the number of people killed or injured on the roads. Note: photos are to illustrate the routes where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads.

The A182 Houghton Road at Hetton-le-Hole is a popular place to find mobile speed cameras.

1. A182 Houghton Road

The A183 Chester Road in Sunderland, near The Broadway, is a common place to find mobile speed cameras.

2. A183 Chester Road

The A690 at Stoneygate, just outside Sunderland, is a common place for mobile speed cameras.

3. A690 Stoneygate

Several stretches of the A690 around Sunderland are popular spots for mobile speed cameras. Houghton Cut is one of them.

4. A690 Houghton Cut

