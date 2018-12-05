These are the mobile speed cameras drivers need to watch out for in Sunderland

The NSRI is a partnership between Northumbria Police and the six local authorities within the force area, and exists to help reduce the number of people killed or injured on the roads. Note: photos are to illustrate the routes where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads.

1. A182 Houghton Road The A182 Houghton Road at Hetton-le-Hole is a popular place to find mobile speed cameras. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. A183 Chester Road The A183 Chester Road in Sunderland, near The Broadway, is a common place to find mobile speed cameras. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

3. A690 Stoneygate The A690 at Stoneygate, just outside Sunderland, is a common place for mobile speed cameras. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. A690 Houghton Cut Several stretches of the A690 around Sunderland are popular spots for mobile speed cameras. Houghton Cut is one of them. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

View more