Which takeaway is the best in Sunderland? Echo readers have been naming their favourites in our Takeaway of the Year competition.

These are the 10 shortlisted businesses. To vote for your favourite to be the winner, pick up a copy of today's paper and complete the voting coupon using your choice's unique code.

Fulwell Road

Fulwell Road

Stockton Terrace

Church Street North

Chester Road

Borough Road

Chester Road

St Lukes Terrace

Silksworth Lane