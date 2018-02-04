Thefts of meat, vodka and decorating materials were all court cases dealt with involving Sunderland defendants

The following cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

Kelly Bolam, 38, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing meat to the value of £16 belonging to Tesco, on October 3, 2017. She was committed to prison for four weeks.

Zahid Hussain, 49, of Cleveland Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing decorating materials to the value of £34.24 belonging to B&Q, on August 14, 2017. He was fined £50 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £100.

Joseph Martin Dove, 35, of Low Dundas Street, Roker, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Washington on August 27, 2017, causing her actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to a community order for 12 months with and eight-week curfew for between 9pm and 6am and 25 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement. He was told to pay compensation of £200.

Daniel Gregory Ryan, 44, of Saint Barnabas Way, Sunderland, was found guilty after a trial of driving a black Renault Megane dangerously on Rosalie Terrace, on November 4, 2017. He was fined £300 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of 200. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

William James Warwick, 40, of Rutherglen Road, Red House, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of beer to a value unknown belonging to Premier Stores on May 21, 2017. He was fined £60 and was told to pay compensation of £30 and costs of £85.

Danielle Sawyer, 31, of Bradford Avenue, Town End Farm, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka to the value of £60 from M&S Team Valley, on October 6,, and to stealing 30 various cosmetic items to the value of £147.92 belonging to Superdrug, on October 26, 2017. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85.