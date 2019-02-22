The unsung Sunderland hero who is in the running for a health award

The man at the helm of a Sunderland GP practice has been hailed as an ‘unsung hero’ who goes the extra mile to help patients.

But Kevin Doran - who is practice manager at the Sunderland GP Alliance branches in The Galleries and Barmston - is a reluctant hero who preferred to pass the praise on to others.

Kevin Doran in his office at the Washington Health Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Kevin becomes the latest entry in this year’s Best of Health Awards after a series of nominations came in for him.

One patient said: “He is an unsung hero. He’s gone above and beyond to help me.”

Another praised his passion for professional health care while a third said he was “especially helpful.”

Kevin, who has been practice manager for a year, stressed it was teamwork, the support of his head of services Judith Taylor and the ‘teams under us’ that warranted the praise.

For me, it is about treating people with respect. It is seeing every patient walk away with a smile Kevin Doran

He said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ at the nomination but he added: “It is not just me. It is everyone who deserves the credit.”

Three practices under the Sunderland GP Alliance - Barmston, The Galleries and Pennywell - have 13,000 patients.

Kevin told of the hard work which has gone in to ‘instilling quality processes into the practice.

“We have forged strong links with the community and with primary schools.”

The alliance played a prominent part in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the NHS. It has also started a dementia friends group which meets every six weeks and aims to reduce social isolation for patients and carers.

The practice has also held charity events to support Dementia UK.

Kevin said: “For me, it is about treating people with respect. It is seeing every patient walk away with a smile.”

