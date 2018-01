Indoors, outdoors, rain or shine - Sunderland has plenty of places to visit whatever you’re in the mood for.

We’re keen to know your favourite places - so we’ve taken a look at some of the city’s highlights, according to the TripAdvisor community.

Sunderland’s beaches, parks and the home of the city’s Black Cats all get a mention in the list of the top-rated places.

Has your favourite made the list?

Take a look at our online poll here and vote for your favourite.