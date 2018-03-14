The 11 lowest-rated care homes in Sunderland

Today we reveal the lowest-rated care homes in Sunderland.

Hundreds of the city’s most vulnerable people are looking after in specialist accommodation run by various providers across Wearside.

But some provide a higher standard of care and accommodation than others. 10 care homes in Sunderland have been rated as “requires improvement” and one as “inadequate”, according to a national database.

View Sunderland’s 11 lowest-rated care homes here. Where a care home has been recently taken over by another service provider which has not yet been inspected, we have omitted it from the list.

Every care home is checked by inspectors with the results published in the Care Quality Commission (CQC) website. Homes are rated either “outstanding”, “good”, “requires improvement” or “inadequate”.

The agency has recently changed the way it inspects services. Where a service was inspected under the previous means, we have stated accordingly.

The CQC was set up to make sure health and social care services provide people with safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care – and encourage them to improve.

Categories of care home monitored by the watchdog include residential homes, nursing homes and accommodation for people with Alzheimers and dementia. The homes care for people of various ages with a range of issues.

Service providers must apply to the CQC if they wish to operate in the sector, and the agency carries out inspections and takes action where necessary.

It asks five key questions when looking at services: Are they safe? Are they effective? Are they caring? Are they responsive to people’s needs? Are they well-led?

Each of these categories is given an individual rating in inspection reports for services, along with an overall rating for the provider together with more detailed written reports.

If a service is not performing to the required level, the CQC can issue warning notices, demand improvements, place a provider in special measures, issue cautions, fines and even prosecute in cases where people have been harmed or placed in danger of harm.

The CQC can be contacted on 03000 616161 or via http://www.cqc.org.uk