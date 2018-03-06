Ten crashes already today at A19/A690 junction in Sunderland

Police and traffic chiefs are urging drivers to take care on the roads this morning after 10 crashes occurred at a busy junction.

Drivers have faced long delays and hazardous conditions this morning as heavy rained combined with water from the thaw to drench the region's roads.

North East Live Traffic, part of the North East Combined Authority, posted this morning that 10 crashes had taken place at the A19/A690 Doxford Park Interchange alone.

The post read: "Northumbria Police are asking for drivers to adhere to the road conditions and slow down due to the fact that there has been so far today ten '10' collisions in this area alone."

