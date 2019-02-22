Temperatures continue to soar with a sunny weekend forecast for Sunderland

It's set to be a warm weekend in Sunderland with sunny spells and highs of 14°C.

This time last year the Beast from the East was settling in but now temperatures are soaring for February.

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud with the temperature reaching 14°C by 12pm.

And the mild weather has settled in or the weekend with highs of 13°C forecast by the Met Office on Saturday and 11°C on Sunday.

It's set to be a cloudy weekend with frequent sunny spells throughout the afternoon.

The Met Office outlook for the North East from today to Tuesday February 25 says: “It will be a dry day across the region today with some long sunny spells, although sunshine will be rather hazy at times.

"Rather breezy, but exceptionally mild for the time of year. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

"Remaining dry with some long clear spells overnight, although low cloud and mist is likely across the south by morning. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

"Saturday is another mostly dry and very mild day with sunny spells, although thicker cloud may bring the odd spot of rain to the Cheviots by evening. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

"Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Dry, settled, and very mild through the rest of the weekend and into early next week, with some sunny spells after the clearance of overnight mist, fog, and low cloud."