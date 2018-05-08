Teenager left with broken nose after attack on Sunderland street

A teenage boy was left with a broken nose and a black eye after he was assaulted outside his home.

Northumbria Police is appealing for information after the 17-year-old was injured in the incident.

At around 6pm on Friday, April 27 - the night Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Fulham in an away fixture - was attacked in the Hood Close area of the city, which off Wayman Street, a short distance away from the Stadium of Light.

A force spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to identify the offender, who is described as a white male in his 50s, bald, and of stocky build.

"Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident, and are asking anybody who witnessed the assault or who was in the area at the time to get in touch."

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 993 270418.