Swan stabbed through the neck with screwdriver in shocking attack at Sunderland park

A young swan has had a screwdriver put through its neck in a sickening attack at a Sunderland beauty spot.

Miraculously, the cygnet remains alive after the incident at Herrington Country Park which has left one councillor “lost for words”.

RSPCA chiefs believe that after the attack a screwdriver was left in the animal’s neck some time on Tuesday before falling out later.

Thankfully it appears that the cygnet has been left with no serious injuries and it has now been allowed to return to its family in the park’s lake.

Leanne Plumtree of the RSPCA told the Echo: “The RSPCA was called about a cygnet with a screwdriver stuck in their head on Tuesday and when we attended our officer witnessed the cygnet shake its head and the screwdriver fall out into the water.

“The cygnet has been being monitored since and appears to be doing fine and the inspector managed to catch the bird to check them over.”

Sunderland City Council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport Councillor Amy Wilson hit out at those responsible, saying: “I’m just about lost for words – why has somebody done this?

“This can’t have been an accident and it’s so sad this has happened in one of our parks.”

The latest attack follows an incident at Mowbray Park, in Sunderland, in June.

Officers were made aware of social media footage, which showed a teenager appearing to attack a swan in the city centre park on Saturday, June 23.

The clip appeared to show a group of three teenage girls in the bushes, with one launching blows in the direction of a swan and goading the bird.

A 14-year-old girl from South Shields was located by police and given a conditional caution for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.