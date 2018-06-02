Suspected firearm used in armed robbery at Sunderland shop

A masked armed robber grabbed cash from a shop when he struck just minutes before it closed for the night.

A man wearing black motorcycling gear, helmet and ski mask went into the Spar Torrens in North Hylton Road, Sunderland, shortly before 10pm yesterday.

Police say he was holding a suspected firearm and managed to get away with an amount of cash.

It is believed he may have left the area on a motorbike.

Two members of staff were inside the shop at the time, with no one injured in the attack.

Northumbria Police drafted in its force helicopter as the search for the robber got under way and say more officers will be seen in the area as inquiries continue and to reassure residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1275 of June 1, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report by clicking here.