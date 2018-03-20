Suspect remains in police custody after man and dog stabbed during Sunderland burglary

A suspect remains in police custody after man and his dog were stabbed during a burglary in Sunderland.

Two men, aged 40 and 18, have were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

The road has been sealed off to traffic and people on foot.

Police have confirmed that the 18-year-old has been released under investigation and the 40-year-old remains in police custody as the investigation and enquiries continue.

The victim sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.

The area around a house in Gleneagles Square, off Gleneagles Road, Grindon, was taped off after the incident on Tuesday.

Marked police vans were in the street and yellow markers could be seen on the ground as scenes-of-crime officers scoured the street for evidence.

Marked police vehicles can be seen parked up in Gleneagles Square in Grindon.

A black Citroen C4 car was within the cordon.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "It was about quarter to six this morning. I heard someone shouting a lad's name, but it was not the name of the lad in the house.

"They were banging on the windows or something. I looked out and saw two lads running away, then the young lad shouting that he needed an ambulance."

The woman said she believes a young man lives in the house on his own, but his girlfriend occasionally comes to stay.

She added: "There were six police cars and two ambulances eventually. The two lads ran off across the top of the square.

"There was a lad got stabbed. I saw him walking to the ambulance with a bandage around his head. Someone said they stabbed his dog as well."

Kathleen Errington, who lives in Gleneagles Road, close to the scene, said it was about 5.30am-5.40am, we just heard a bang.

"We thought it was a shotgun, but apparently it was the back door being kicked in."

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At about 6am this morning police were alerted to two male intruders at an address on Gleneagles Square, Sunderland.

"The intruders assaulted one male who was in the address at the time, with what is believed to be a bladed weapon.

"During the assault the occupants dog bit one of the intruders, at which point they fled the address.

"Emergency services attended and the occupant was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

"During the incident the victim’s Staffordshire Bulldog suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.

"Another male was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"A 40-year-old male and an 18-year-old male have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"Police are currently carrying out enquiries and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting log 86 200318 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."