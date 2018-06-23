Supporters of Amber’s Law to take on extreme challenge as they help spread the word

A 45-strong team will set out to prove just how tough they are as they take on a obstacle challenge in honour of a woman whose life was claimed by cervical cancer.

Amber Rose Cliff, from Ashbrooke, died in 2017 aged 25 after she was diagnosed with the disease four years earlier.

Supporters Martin Donnelly, left, and Mark McKenna, right, pictured with Darren Cliff, Amber Rose Cliff's dad, at last year's Total Warrior.

The death of the Gentoo worker led her loved ones to launch Amber’s Law, which is calling on the Government to lower the age of cervical screening to 18 for woman who raise concerns with their GP if they show symptoms.

Her story has been credited with saving the lives of women across the world after they were prompted to go for their appointment or push for further investigations from their doctor.

Amber had gone to her doctors more than 10 times with symptoms, but was declined a check because she was under 25.

When it was carried out privately, it confirmed she had already developed cancer.

It’s lovely for people to be travelling from different areas to take part for Amber’s Law. Darren Cliff

As the Amber’s Law appeal continues - and her friends and relatives mark what would have been her birthday this week - they are working to raise awareness about the importance of women going for their checks, as well as collect funds, with today’s Total Warrior the latest event.

It will see supporters, including Amber’s dad Darren, set out on a course of 25 “punishing obstacles” across a 12k course at Bramham Park in Leeds, with team work needed in addition to sheer personal determination.

Darren completed in the event last year and has been in training at Teamblack MMA gym in Ryhope, where a number of members have also signed up for the cause.

He will be joined by supporters from across the country.

Amber’s Law has also been invited to set up a table at the event, helping to spread the word about its cause, as well as Prostate Cancer UK, and collect names for the petition, which calls for the Department for Health to rethink its guidelines.

Darren, 53, who will be joined once again by pal Martin Donnelly on the course, said: “It’s lovely for people to be travelling from different areas to take part for Amber’s Law.

“There are also a lot of Sunderland people taking part and it’s a good opportunity to get the word out there because we are one of the lead charities to be taking part.

“Some of us did it last year for Amber’s Law and it’s a very difficult course over 12k and there are 25 obstacles to get over, so there’s fire, ice, shocks, but the atmosphere is fantastic and everybody is doing it for some cause or charity.

“It’s really friendly and everyone helps each other.”

Kelly Gibbs, Darren’s sister, is helping to lead the information stall on the day, while Darren has sent his thanks to Viv Watts, of Sunderland charity Hope 4 Kidz, for her support.

Amber’s Law is preparing for further discussions with Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust about how they can work in partnership to spread the message about the importance of checks, as well as call for improvements to the service.

More about the organisation can be found via www.facebook.com/amberslaw and the petition can found through https://goo.gl/mfcLbc.