Sunderland woman 'raped on Blackpool seafront by stranger'

A Sunderland woman who was visiting Blackpool was raped by a stranger on the seafront, police have said.

Detectives are still hunting the attacker – and are trying to track down a number of potentially key witnesses, including a taxi driver.

The attack happened almost two weeks ago, but police have just released details.

The 20-year-old victim, visiting from Sunderland, was spoken to by a group of people outside the Coral Island arcade on Central Promenade at around 3.40am on Sunday, August 19.

A motorist also stopped to “check on her welfare”, Lancashire Constabulary said.

The woman was then sexually assaulted by a man near the Sea Life Centre on the seafront at 4.15am, police said.

The victim flagged down a passing taxi, which took her to her unnamed hotel in Dean Street, the force added.

Detective Constable Bev Thomas from Blackpool CID said: “We are urgently trying to find these people, who we want to speak to as potential witnesses.

“If you saw this girl in the area of the Promenade around Coral Island or Madame Tussauds, please call us as soon as possible, as you could have vital information to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackpool CID on 01253 604141 or 604153 quoting the log number LC-20180830-0585.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.